MCD’s annual budget in final stages

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)’s executive wing is in the final stages of preparations for the civic body’s annual budget even as civic polls are scheduled to be held on December 4, officials said.

The municipal commissioner’s budget proposals are normally presented before standing committees in the second week of December. Subsequently, debates over the proposals are organised at the ward and subject-specific committee levels. This is followed by approval from the general body or the house of councillors. The final budget is approved in February.

This year, the election to the civic body is to be held in the first week of December. There are no elected representatives in the corporation. The budget will be presented before a special officer with powers of the elected wing vested in by the act of parliament

“Every year, the municipal commissioner is expected to present the annual budget proposals before December 10. To prepare the annual budget proposals for 2023-24 and revised budget for 2022-23, inputs are being taken from all constituent departments. We will seek a clarification from the election commission as the model code of conduct is in force,” said an MCD official on condition of anonymity.

The State Election Commission did not respond o requests for comments.

A second official, who also did not wish to be named, said, “Since there is no standing committee currently in place due to the suspended state of the corporation and the lack of an elected wing, the proposals prepared by the finance department will be presented by the commissioner before a special officer who has all the powers of the elected wing vested in him.”

The three erstwhile civic bodies in Delhi were merged on May 22. A financial consolidation of their budgets was undertaken in July. The unified MCD has budgetary estimates of around ₹15,276 crore for 2022-23.

According to Section 109 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, which deals with the adoption of budget estimates, “on or before the 15th day of February of each year, the Corporation shall determine the rates at which various municipal taxes, rates, and cases shall be levied in the next following year and save as otherwise provided in this Act the rates so fixed shall not be subsequently altered for the year for which they have been fixed”.

A third official associated with the process said the approval of the budget is a technical requirement and a formality, which has to be completed. “No new announcements can be made public due to the ongoing election process. We are in the final stage of preparations. The subsequent phase of the budget process can be taken up by the newly elected councillors in the months till February 15.”