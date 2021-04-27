Home / Cities / Delhi News / MCDs not providing safety gear to sanitation workers, alleges AAP; not true says BJP
delhi news

MCDs not providing safety gear to sanitation workers, alleges AAP; not true says BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi (MCDs) have not provided masks, gloves, face shields or other Covid-19 safety equipment to sanitation workers
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 12:44 AM IST
HT Image

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi (MCDs) have not provided masks, gloves, face shields or other Covid-19 safety equipment to sanitation workers.

The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back saying the AAP government is trying to divert attention from the “collapse” of the health-care system in Delhi.

“BJP-ruled MCDs have not given masks, gloves, face shields or other safety equipment to sanitation workers and the workers associated with the fogging exercise to combat dengue and malaria. They are front-line workers and the BJP is insulting them and putting their lives at risk. The AAP demands that the BJP-ruled MCDs immediately provide safety gear to sanitation workers,” said the AAP’s in-charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “ His (Pathak’s) statement on non-availability of safety gear for sanitation workers is baseless. This is a tactic for diverting attention from the collapse of the health-care system in Delhi and failure of the AAP government in Covid-19 management. Sanitation Inspector offices in all 278 wards of the three MCDs are well stocked with masks, gloves and soaps, among others. They are routinely distributed among sanitation workers and mosquito-breeding checkers.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi (MCDs) have not provided masks, gloves, face shields or other Covid-19 safety equipment to sanitation workers.

The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back saying the AAP government is trying to divert attention from the “collapse” of the health-care system in Delhi.

“BJP-ruled MCDs have not given masks, gloves, face shields or other safety equipment to sanitation workers and the workers associated with the fogging exercise to combat dengue and malaria. They are front-line workers and the BJP is insulting them and putting their lives at risk. The AAP demands that the BJP-ruled MCDs immediately provide safety gear to sanitation workers,” said the AAP’s in-charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “ His (Pathak’s) statement on non-availability of safety gear for sanitation workers is baseless. This is a tactic for diverting attention from the collapse of the health-care system in Delhi and failure of the AAP government in Covid-19 management. Sanitation Inspector offices in all 278 wards of the three MCDs are well stocked with masks, gloves and soaps, among others. They are routinely distributed among sanitation workers and mosquito-breeding checkers.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP