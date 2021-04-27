MCDs not providing safety gear to sanitation workers, alleges AAP; not true says BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi (MCDs) have not provided masks, gloves, face shields or other Covid-19 safety equipment to sanitation workers.

The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back saying the AAP government is trying to divert attention from the “collapse” of the health-care system in Delhi.

“BJP-ruled MCDs have not given masks, gloves, face shields or other safety equipment to sanitation workers and the workers associated with the fogging exercise to combat dengue and malaria. They are front-line workers and the BJP is insulting them and putting their lives at risk. The AAP demands that the BJP-ruled MCDs immediately provide safety gear to sanitation workers,” said the AAP’s in-charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “ His (Pathak’s) statement on non-availability of safety gear for sanitation workers is baseless. This is a tactic for diverting attention from the collapse of the health-care system in Delhi and failure of the AAP government in Covid-19 management. Sanitation Inspector offices in all 278 wards of the three MCDs are well stocked with masks, gloves and soaps, among others. They are routinely distributed among sanitation workers and mosquito-breeding checkers.”