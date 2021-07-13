Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MCDs sealing shops, asking for 2 lakh to reopen them, says AAP
delhi news

MCDs sealing shops, asking for 2 lakh to reopen them, says AAP

"BJP leaders then became greedy and cancelled the trade licences of several traders citing land disputes," said senior AAP leader and the party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:01 AM IST
The AAP leaders alleged that municipal corporations were sealing shops and asking traders for 2 lakh per unit to remove the seal.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-run municipal corporations were sealing shops and asking traders for 2 lakh per unit to remove the seal.

Senior AAP leader and the party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, “The BJP has demanded 2 lakh per unit from the traders to remove the seal. This case is from the Sonia Vihar area of Karawal Nagar where the National Green Tribunal had constituted a committee of the MCD, Delhi Pollution Board, and police to conduct an inquiry and seal shops causing pollution.”

He added: “BJP leaders then became greedy and cancelled the trade licences of several traders citing land disputes. If there was a land dispute, why did the BJP validate their trade licences in the first place?”

Spokespersons of the Delhi BJP did not respond to requests seeking comments.

Topics
mcd aam aadmi party delhi sealing
