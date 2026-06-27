MCD’s survey behind schedule; flags just 19 dangerous buildings

The annual pre-monsoon survey of dangerous buildings in Delhi is running significantly behind schedule, with only 85.5% of the targeted 3.25 million properties inspected so far, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials said on Friday. Even more striking, officials have identified only 19 buildings as “dangerous” out of the nearly 2.8 million structures surveyed. Officials aware of the exercise said the deadline to complete the survey was June 15, well ahead of the expected onset of the monsoon. (Hindustan Times)

Officials aware of the exercise said the deadline to complete the survey was June 15, well ahead of the expected onset of the monsoon. However, despite forecasts indicating a delayed arrival of rains in the Capital in early July, close to half a million buildings across the city are yet to be inspected.

Delhi witnesses several building collapses every year, with incidents typically rising during the monsoon because of seepage, waterlogging and strong winds weakening already fragile structures. Even before the arrival of the rains this year, the city recorded multiple deadly collapses, including the May 30 incident in Saidulajab that killed six people, a house collapse in Malka Ganj Sabzi Mandi on June 25 and the June 3 incident where a four storeyed building collapsed in Karawal Nagar.

Over the years, Delhi witnessed cases such as Vishnu Garden roof collapse in December 2020 which claimed four lives, seven people died in September 2018 when a building collapsed. In June 2014, a building collapsed in Inderlok which led to 12 deaths and in 2010, a building collapsed in Lalita Park, claiming 70 lives.

The annual survey is intended to identify buildings vulnerable to structural damage or collapse during the rainy season and facilitate preventive action. However, civic authorities have repeatedly faced criticism for failing to detect dangerous buildings before accidents occur.

According to the survey report dated June 25, MCD had set a target of inspecting 3,255,909 buildings this year, of which 2,784,286 have so far been surveyed.

Of the structures inspected, 74 were classified as being in a “repairable state”, while only 19 were declared dangerous. Seven of these were identified in Karol Bagh zone, four in City-Sadar Paharganj, two in Najafgarh and one in the South zone, among other locations. The report, reviewed by HT, showed that one dangerous building in the South zone has already been sealed, some structures have been demolished and owners of others have been directed to carry out repairs or retrofitting work.

Experts and officials, however, have repeatedly questioned the methodology adopted for the survey. MCD teams largely rely on visual inspections to identify cracks, tilting walls and visible signs of structural distress. In practice, this means officials inspect buildings externally and determine whether they pose a risk based largely on visible damage rather than detailed structural assessments.

“Visual surveys have limitations and can only identify buildings with obvious signs of distress such as large cracks or leaning walls,” an MCD official associated with the exercise said on condition of anonymity. “Elements such as internal structural weaknesses, parapets and balconies are often not assessed. Ideally, building plans and structural integrity should be verified, but much of Delhi has developed in an unplanned manner.”

Another official said buildings constructed according to approved plans and building codes can remain safe for decades, but much of Delhi’s housing stock was developed without following prescribed norms. “More than 60% of Delhi has been built without adhering to building bylaws and codes. We need a mechanism to prioritise inspections of older and dilapidated buildings,” the official said.

Under existing rules, owners of unsafe structures are issued notices under Sections 348 and 349 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and given a week to repair or demolish them. If they fail to act, the corporation can undertake demolition itself, although residents often obtain stays from courts, delaying action.

Dheeraj Dubey, who heads the Walled City Residential Welfare Federation–a collective of RWA located in old Delhi said that numerous incidents of building collapse are witnessed in the area every year during the monsoon. “There are many dangerous buildings in this area. Maintenance and retrofitting of such buildings should be carried out all through the year. The promises of revamp are made after every building collapse, however, everyone forgets the underlying issue. Many of these old buildings are heritage buildings with multiple ownership and disputes. Moreover, there are so many agencies operating in the walled city that it becomes difficult to assign responsibility. There must be one authority to look after this area,”Dubey said.