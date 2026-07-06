Medicine procurement racket: AAP protests outside Delhi hospital, alleges suspects being saved

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Monday protested outside Lok Nayak Hospital, demanding to know if one of the accused in the alleged racket concerning the procurement of medicines, medical equipment in the Delhi government hospitals worth hundreds of crores was “allowed to flee” the country.

The AAP said it would hold similar protests outside other government hospitals.

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Standing in a “human chain” outside the hospital, AAP leaders said they were holding a “silent protest.”

“This is a silent protest to call out why those accused in it are being protected,” said AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, a former Delhi health minister. Protestors held placards depicting photos of Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, an accused in the case.

Bharadwaj alleged that Dr Aggarwal was given an out-of-turn promotion despite a vigilance inquiry against her. “The CM must explain why she was appointed despite the inquiry against her.”

Delhi BJP hit back at the erstwhile-AAP government. Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Dr Aggarwal headed three hospitals and a medical body during the AAP government… Appointing her became inevitable due to seniority. As soon as the present corruption case came out, the Delhi government immediately ordered an ACB probe which resulted in her arrest.”

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{{^usCountry}} “It is Saurabh Bhardwaj who needs to tell why Dr Aggarwal was allowed to head four institutes during their rule,” added Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is Saurabh Bhardwaj who needs to tell why Dr Aggarwal was allowed to head four institutes during their rule,” added Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

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The AAP said it would hold similar protests outside other government hospitals. “Tomorrow, we will hold a protest outside DDU hospital, followed by GTB hospital. If patients are not getting medicines or diagnostic tests, it is because of this scam,” Bharadwaj said.

The alleged irregularities came to light in May when the Delhi government’s Directorate of Vigilance conducted inquiries at the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) office following complaints about procurement tenders for medicines, surgical items, and medical equipment. On June 2, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act following a complaint from the vigilance department.

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HT reported Sunday that the ACB is looking for an absconding pharmaceutical distributor. ACB chief Vikramjit Singh said, “Rajiv Rangila is another accused in the case. He is absconding. We have initiated legal proceedings, including the issuance of a lookout circular, to locate and arrest him.” Investigators suspect Rangila acted as a “key link” between companies supplying medicines and equipment and officials from the DGHS and CPA allegedly involved in the scam.

Three people – Dr Aggarwal, former CPA head Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, and Neeraj Chopra, deputy controller of accounts at CPA – have been arrested in the case.