Mercury drops as hailstorm, light rain lash several parts of Capital

Several parts of the national capital witnessed a short spell of rain and hailstorm on Sunday, bringing down the mercury and providing a much-needed respite from the heat to residents.

Delhi witnessed a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, even as the India Meteorological Department’s weather app showed that rain and strong winds had brought the temperature down to 32 degrees Celsius by 5.30 pm.

The minimum temperature fell down to 23.2 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below the season’s average.

The sudden hailstorm took many by surprise as people took to social media to share photos and videos of the phenomenon.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality hovered in the ‘moderate’ category.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 166 at 4 pm, as per real-time data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.