Mercury likely to dip again from Sunday, forecasts IMD

Delhi on Friday witnessed a relatively warm day, logging a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius (°C) -- 2.8 degrees above the normal for this time of the year, and marginally above Thursday’s 9.3°C, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature, meanwhile, stood at 21.5°C -- a degree above the normal.

Temperatures are forecast to remain the same on Saturday too, with the Met department predicting moderate fog in the morning, along with partially clouded skies.

However, this respite from the cold is only temporary as it is triggered by a western disturbance affecting the region around the Capital, Met officials said. Starting Saturday evening, the disturbance will dissipate and cold northwesterly winds will start blowing towards the city once more, with the IMD predicting a steep fall in mercury starting Sunday.

“A gradual fall in minimum temperatures is very likely over many parts of northwest India,” IMD said in a press release.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at private weather forecaster Skymet, said cold northwesterly winds had already commenced over Rajasthan and Gujarat. “From tomorrow (Saturday), temperatures may dip over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh. The temperature is expected to dip significantly between January 16 and 18. There are chances of a cold wave during this period,” Palawat said.

IMD declares a cold wave in a region when the minimum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more below the normal mark, or when it drops to 4°C or lower.

According to Palawat, another western disturbance is expected by January 19, which will once again raise the temperature.

If forecasts by an independent weatherman are to be believed, the minimum could drop even lower in the northern plains, including Delhi. “There is likely to be an extreme coldwave spell for the northern plains, peaking between January 16 and 18. In some parts of Delhi, the minimum could touch close to 0°C,” said Navdeep Dahiya, an amateur weatherman who runs ‘Live Weather of India’.

Meanwhile, the Capital reported shallow fog on Friday, with visibility at both Safdarjung and Palam weather stations reported at 500m at 8.30am. Delhi’s pollution levels also deteriorated marginally on Friday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 378 (very poor) -- slightly worse than the 371 (very poor) logged on Thursday.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an AQI between 0-50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.