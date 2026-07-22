New Delhi, The closure of 16 metro stations by the DMRC due to "security reasons" amid the ongoing CJP protest on Wednesday left hundreds of office-goers, students and other commuters stranded, forcing many to change routes midway, exit at unfamiliar stations and scramble for alternative transport during the morning rush.

Metro closures leave commuters stranded, force detours amid CJP protest in Delhi

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday morning closed 16 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, citing "security reasons".

The closures come amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar.

For many, it was the second such disruption within a week, adding to frustration over repeated delays to their daily commute. A similar shutdown happened on Monday.

Passengers said trains continued to run on several stretches but skipped closed stations, leaving them with little option but to travel further and retrace their journey by road.

Vrinda, a commuter travelling through Central Secretariat, said protesters had gathered near the station premises, leading to confusion among passengers.

"The Central Secretariat Metro station was taken over by protesters. Several of them had gathered near the exit and were chanting 'Vande Mataram'. There was a lot of uncertainty and people did not know whether they would be able to leave the station," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Another passenger travelling on the Yellow Line said announcements inside the train informed commuters that they would not be allowed to deboard at stations between Delhi Gate and Khan Market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another passenger travelling on the Yellow Line said announcements inside the train informed commuters that they would not be allowed to deboard at stations between Delhi Gate and Khan Market. {{/usCountry}}

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"We were not allowed to get down from Delhi Gate Metro to Khan Market Metro. People are getting stranded here without any prior notice. It is utter chaos," he said.

Several commuters said they were late for work, college and other appointments as they struggled to find alternate routes after discovering their destination stations had been shut.

Many were seen checking navigation apps, calling family members and booking cabs outside operational stations, while long queues formed at bus stops and auto-rickshaw stands.

"I had an important class this morning but I had to get off much before my destination and now I am trying to find another way to reach college," said a student waiting outside an operational metro station.

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The closures of 16 metro stations announced as a security measure in view of the protest, significantly disrupted travel across central Delhi during peak office hours.

The closed stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions, said DMRC.

Interchange facility are available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.