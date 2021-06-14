Metro riders flout rules, young denizens despise unruly attitude

The Delhi Metro resumed operations on June 7, after being shut as per strict guidelines during the recent lockdown. And on day one itself, an approximate 4.5 lakh passengers journeyed till 8pm, out of which 84 passengers were advised to get down from coach for travelling in standing position, 73 were penalised for not wearing mask and 106 were counselled to follow social distancing and wearing mask properly! As late as June 8, 136 passengers were fined for not wearing mask during random checks inside trains by flaying squads, and 70 passengers were advised to get down from coach for travelling in standing position. In addition to this, 126 passengers were counselled to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour inside metro premises.

Commuters seen at Rajiv Chowk metro station on June 7, when resumed services after nearly three weeks. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Is the lacks towards Metro travel going to change? Well, many Delhiites are miffed at this carelessness that seems to be sending an open invitation to the third wave of Covid-19. Kunal Vats, a second year student pursuing Bachelor of Management Studies at Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies in Delhi University, says: “Delhi Metro has been the go-to mode of transport for me during my days in Delhi, and it pains me to see people not adhering to its rules. Considering that a vaccine shortage is always round the corner and that the second wave was so dangerous, we should be more careful than ever. A third wave is imminent if people continue to not observe Covid appropriate behaviour in public places such as the Delhi Metro. I hope the authorities enforce the rules more strictly. Metro operating hours could be limited and/or the number of people at any given time at stations should be restricted.”

“Looking at the pictures of the crowd, I feel: Yeh nahi sudhrenge! According to me, we as responsible citizens should be patient and respect the facility provided for our benefit rather than putting precious lives in danger,” says Aayush Jain, another DU student, and Ronak Singh, a Gurugram resident opines, “As a country we’ve been trying very hard recover from this crisis, and we usually lose months of progress the moment we become negligent. This has the potential to cause an endless loop and therefore it is critical to take things slowly, apply wisdom, and comply with government issued guidelines. In the end it comes down to individual accountability and being responsible citizens who show concern for ourselves and those that are around us.”

Jayani Shah, a second year BA (Hons) Economics student at DU’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, echoes a similar sentiment: “It’s important that people follow the guidelines issues by the government to ensure social distancing is maintained. The main lesson we took from the second wave is that we have to be extremely careful about opening up the cities. Our battle with Covid-19 has not ended and we need to be vigilant. However, to ease the process for Delhiites, strict steps need to be taken by the authorities. May be an increase in the frequency of the trains can ensure that the commuters are not left stranded to crowd at the platforms.”

