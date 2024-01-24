Metro services on Jan 26 to start from 4am in Delhi: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday announced that Metro services will commence on all lines at 4am on January 26 in order to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade. Train services will be available at a gap of 30 minutes till 6 am, after which the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, DMRC said. (HT Archvie)

Commuters will be issued coupons on production of a valid government-issued photo identity card and a valid e-ticket or invitation card for the parade, Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC said. “People in possession of bonafide e-invitation cards/e-tickets to attend the Republic Day ceremony will be issued coupons on production of valid government issued photo identity card at stations, which will be valid for exit from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations in order to reach Kartavya Path,” said Dayal.

Dayal said the same coupon will be valid for performing a return journey from these two stations.

Those commuters with a valid ticket or invitation card for the parade for enclosures 1-9, V1, and V2 are advised to deboard at Udyog Bhawan Metro station, DMRC said. Those with tickets marked with enclosures 10-24 and VN are advised to deboard at Central Secretariat Metro station.

“Regular announcements will also be made inside the trains to inform passengers about the same so that they deboard at designated stations in order to reach their enclosures smoothly. The cost towards these coupons (tickets) will be reimbursed to DMRC by the ministry of defence,” Dayal added.

Meanwhile, increased security will remain present at all Metro stations till January 27. Passengers will undergo double-frisking by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during this period, officials said.