Republic Day: 14,000 personnel to secure route along parade in Delhi

More than 14,000 security personnel, including trained commandos, snipers, and spotters, armed with sophisticated weapons and advanced gadgets, will form a security cordon in and around Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, according to senior police officers aware of the matter. A security personnel with a sniffer dog at Vijay Chowk on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Delhi’s special commissioner of police (security) Dependra Pathak said that around 77,000 people are expected to attend the event on Friday.

This year, security arrangements have been augmented for two reasons — the Parliament breach in December last year when two people entered the Lok Sabha chamber and released smoke canisters, and also because of inputs regarding possible disruptions in the wake of the inauguration of the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the officer added.

Focus on footwear

Police said they would look out for “unusual shoes”, possibly with soles that are extra-thick, among the attendees, adding that those wearing such shoes would be asked to remove them for “proper frisking”. The people who entered the Lok Sabha through the public gallery hid the canisters in the soles of their modified shoes.

The officers said that the Delhi Police has prepared a standard operating procedure for its personnel. “According to the SOP, officials will carry out random scanning of shoes worn by general visitors,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

Another officer said that during the shoe-scanning procedure, which will be a first-of-its-kind security measure at the event, dedicated enclosures with chairs will be in place where people can remove their footwear and wear it again after checking.

“Delhi Police across ranks will be part of the security, traffic and law and order arrangements,” added Pathak.

The Delhi Traffic Police will also deploy 2,500 personnel around the venue and adjoining roads to maintain restrictions.

Special CP (traffic, zone II) HGS Dhaliwal said that all borders of Delhi will be sealed from 10pm on January 25 and the entry of commercial vehicles will be barred.

“Visitors are requested to use the park and ride facility and public transport to reach the venue,” added Dhaliwal.

Special commissioner of police (law and order, zone II) Madhup Tiwari said that in addition to the 14,000 personnel around the parade venue, nearly 8,000 personnel will be deployed across the New Delhi district.

Tiwari said: “Missing persons’ booths, helpdesks, first-aid kiosks and separate facilitation booths where the visitors can deposit their vehicle keys have been set up. As there will be enough arrangements for drinking water, visitors are directed not to carry water bottles apart from other banned articles.”

The city police also urged the public to remain vigilant while visiting markets, railway stations, bus terminals, and malls, and alert the police if they spot suspicious items or activities.

Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council vce-chairperson Satish Upadhyay said that council is making preparation for the Republic day with decorations. “We will install 18 flower boards and 18 flower foundations at prominent locations across the city, said Upadhyay. Notable locations include Palika Kendra, RML roundabout, Tilak Marg, Mandi House roundabout, PM house roundabout, Sunehri Masjid roundabout, among other sites. Upadhyay said that this year’s horticulture theme for the flower boards is distinctive, boasting designs inspired by air force fighters, India Gate, and the Constitution of India.

He added that the health department will deploy a team of around 70 workers around Kartavya Path for cleaning, sweeping and removal of garbage. “The team will stay during night shift on January 25 to clean, sweep and remove garbage from all connecting roads. A team of dog catcher deployed in two shifts for control of stray dogs. A team of monkey repellers has been deployed for monkey scaring and repelling monkeys. We have set up several mobile toilets and urinals have been placed around Kartavya Path and cleaning is being carried out through mechanical road sweeper in two shifts,” he added.