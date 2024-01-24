close_game
Here's why Republic Day is celebrated at Kartavya Path every year

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Kartavya Path symbolizes India's transformative journey from colonial subjugation to becoming a sovereign democratic republic.

India is preparing to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution in 1950 when the country officially became a republic. The highlight of the celebrations is the spectacular Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi, featuring impressive displays of military strength, marching contingents from all three armed forces, and thrilling performances by motorcycle teams. This year, India has extended an invitation to President Emmanuel Macron of France to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

Visuals from the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI)
Visuals from the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI)

Why is Republic Day celebrated on the Kartavya Path?

Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, is a historic stretch extending from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, playing a significant role in India's struggle for independence. Originally named Kingsway, it served as a central axis in New Delhi, established after the British Raj relocated the capital from Calcutta (now Kolkata) to this city in 1911. Following independence, Kingsway was renamed Rajpath, while Queensway, intersecting it, was rebranded as Janpath.

From witnessing the dawn of Independence to hosting annual Republic Day celebrations for the past seven decades, Rajpath has been a silent witness to colonial rule and has stood witness to the triumph of a free, democratic nation. Kartavya Path symbolizes India's transformative journey from colonial subjugation to becoming a sovereign democratic republic.

In September 2022, 'Rajpath' underwent a name change to 'Kartavya Path' and was officially inaugurated as part of the redesigned Central Vista Avenue by Prime Minister Modi shortly thereafter. According to the government, this renaming symbolized a transition from the former Rajpath, seen as an emblem of power, to the new Kartavya Path, serving as a representation of public ownership and empowerment.

In his post-inauguration speech, Prime Minister Modi declared that Kingsway or Rajpath, once considered a "symbol of slavery," has now been relegated to history and completely erased.

The Republic Day parade commences from Raisina Hill in close proximity to Rashtrapati Bhavan and proceeds along Kartavya Path, traversing India Gate en route to the Red Fort, covering a distance exceeding five kilometre.

