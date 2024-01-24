Republic Day 2024: Delhi Metro's revised timings on January 26 revealed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that services would commence at 4 am on January 26 – Friday and that commuters can use metro train services to reach Kartavya Path to attend the Republic Day parade. DMRC took to X (formerly Twitter) to share details about service timings and also provided information on designated stations for alighting based on the entry gates used by passengers to reach the parade. Delhi Metro added that passengers holding e-invitation cards or e-tickets for the Republic Day ceremony will receive coupons upon presenting a valid government-issued photo identity card at stations. (File)(PTI)

“Delhi Metro will commence its services at 4:00 AM on all its Lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day ceremony on 26th January 2024 (Friday). Train services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 06:00 AM and thereafter, a regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.” DMRC wrote on X.

The Delhi Metro added that passengers holding e-invitation cards or e-tickets for the Republic Day ceremony will receive coupons upon presenting a valid government-issued photo identity card at stations. These coupons will be valid for exiting only from theCentral Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations to reach Kartavya Path. A similar coupon will also be applicable for the return journey exclusively from these two stations.

Which station to alight based on your enclosure number?

The Delhi Metro has provided guidelines for passengers alighting at stations based on their assigned enclosure numbers.

Passengers holding e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets with enclosure numbers 1 to 9, VI & V2 are instructed to alight at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station. Likewise, individuals with enclosure numbers 10 to 24 and VN are recommended to exit at the Central Secretariat Metro Station. “Regular announcements will also be made inside the trains to inform passengers about the same so that they deboard at designated stations to reach their enclosures smoothly,” Delhi Metro further said.

77,000 invitees are expected to watch parade this year

Extensive preparations have been undertaken to ensure the safety and security of the anticipated 77,000 invitees at Kartavya Path for this year's parade, as reported by PTI citing police on Wednesday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Dependra Pathak, during a press briefing at the Delhi Police headquarters, highlighted the implementation of professional, robust, and impeccable security measures throughout Delhi for Republic Day.

"We have divided the New Delhi district, where the parade will take place, into 28 zones to ensure security. Senior officers head these zones," Tiwari was quoted as saying by PTI.

Booths for missing persons, help desks, first-aid kiosks, and separate facilitation booths for depositing vehicle keys before the parade have been established.

Tiwari also urged attendees to arrive at the venue promptly and collaborate with security personnel during the comprehensive checks that will be conducted.