MHA asks Kejriwal govt to resubmit Delhi Budget, says ‘awaiting reply…’

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said it has ‘requested’ the Delhi government to resubmit the Delhi Budget after the lieutenant governor (L-G) raised concerns of administrative nature. This comes amid the attack by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who alleged that the Centre had stalled the budget on eve of presentation.



In a statement, the MHA said it had received the Delhi budget and the second and last batch of supplementary demands for the year 2022-23 for the previous sanction of the President for laying it before the legislative assembly. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

“The Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, had raised certain concerns of administrative nature on the proposed Budget, keeping in view the fiscal interest of the National Capital Territory on which MHA vide its letter dated 17.03.2023 has requested GNCTD to resubmit the Budget addressing these concerns for taking further action”, the home ministry said, adding that the reply from the Delhi government is awaited for the last four days.



During an event today, Kejriwal had alleged that the Centre had stalled the Delhi government's budget scheduled to be tabled tomorrow in the assembly. “You will be shocked to know about something which has happened for the first time in India's history. Tomorrow, the Delhi government is presenting its budget before the Assembly. The Centre has stalled our budget this evening. The Delhi government employees, doctors and teachers won't get their salaries tomorrow. It is hooliganism", the AAP convenor said.

