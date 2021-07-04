Mic drop for LSR student’s efforts to empower the underprivileged

It’s been five years since Delhiite Devanshi Rajan has been working for the cause of the underprivileged. “I was in school when I first realised the rampant sexism faced by women, especially from the low-income, marginalised communities. Having heard of and spoken to female helpers at home, I resolved to work for their cause, and since then, there was no looking back,” says Rajan, a final-year student of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University.

Rajan, 21, recently received the Diana Award — named after the late Diana, Princess of Wales — a prestigious accolade given to youngsters (aged 9 to 25 years) working for social or humanitarian causes. And, the recognition makes her recall the beginning of the lockdown period, last year: “I studied the increase in the number of dropouts in schools, especially of female students, due to household chores and their underprivileged background. I was aware of my privilege as a student, and understood that not many had access to internet connections. I had worked with Ladli Foundation, a non-profit organisation, for four years, and with them, I arranged study material and stationery for students in the city’s rural areas, and taught over 1,000 youngsters in slums of the Capital, during the Covid-19 crisis. We eventually expanded to 50 districts in 10 different states.”

Having also worked to foster a safe space for the marginalised, in different capacities, and drawing on her personal experiences, Rajan launched an advocacy-based and youth-led initiative, Project MicDrop, with her friends, in July last year. “I always wanted to start something of my own, and work passionately on the topics of gender and sexuality. Today, we are a team of 50 members and have over 150 contributors from different walks of life. Project MicDrop aims to provide a safe platform for people to talk about feminism, politics, gender, sex and sexuality, and empower people through art, campaigning and events. Over the past few months, we have conducted workshops and webinars, such as sessions on gender inclusive parenting and women representation in media,” she explains.

The young gun has also served as a teacher volunteer at the NGO, Tamana, which helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Rajan feels grateful for the appreciation that has come her way for all her past efforts, and wants to continue working for those in need. “I do feel that I have a responsibility to work for others. I wish to work in the areas of gender equality, mental health and education, because I believe the social sector is my calling,” she concludes.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

