Mini-secretariats to bring Delhi civic body, DDA and police under one roof

The Delhi government plans to establish mini-secretariats across all 13 revenue districts, bringing multiple departments - including those not under its administrative control - and their representatives under one roof to improve citizen services and ensure faster delivery of government facilities, officials said on Wednesday.

File image: Police personnel stand guard outside Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence (PTI)

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The proposed initiative aims to provide residents with a single-window system for accessing various public services, reducing the need to visit multiple offices and improving coordination among departments.

"The proposal envisages officials from agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Police operating from the mini-secretariats to provide services at a single location. Discussions on the framework are underway. A final call on the level and rank of officials to be deputed is yet to be taken," said an official.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta had announced a separate budget of ₹100 crore to develop 13 'mini-secretariats'.

Why the move

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the move is expected to streamline administrative processes, enhance efficiency, and make government services more accessible to citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the move is expected to streamline administrative processes, enhance efficiency, and make government services more accessible to citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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The government has started empowering district magistrates (DMs) with more administrative authority to improve governance, strengthen accountability and ensure action against unauthorised constructions.

Officials said the services department is preparing a proposal outlining the powers, which will be sent to the lieutenant governor for approval. The move follows a decision taken at a meeting chaired by the CM last week in the aftermath of the Malviya Nagar fire.

According to officials, the meeting highlighted how multiple agencies sharing different administrative controls often hampers effective enforcement and delays action against violations.

Delhi home minister Ashish Sood had said that the DMs would get powers to initiate disciplinary proceedings against erring MCD officials, order registration of FIRs, approve or cancel leave applications and take immediate action against officers found neglecting their duties.

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A senior government official said the proposal is part of a broader plan to establish mini secretariats in all districts.

The idea gained momentum during the reorganisation of Delhi's administrative districts from 11 to 13 last year. At the time, a committee was constituted to examine ways to strengthen district-level governance and provide DM's with greater authority to coordinate among departments and ensure timely implementation of government policies.

Officials said the proposed reforms are expected to make district administrations more responsive and accountable by reducing dependence on multiple layers of approvals.