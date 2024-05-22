Delhi heatwave: Minimum temperature crosses 30-degree mark, winds provide slight respite

Easterly winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal provided a slight respite to Delhi, which recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4°C on Tuesday, which was down from 44.1°C and 44.4°C recorded over the past two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the minimum temperature reached 30.7°C, which was four degrees above the normal. People travelling on an electric rickshaw cover their heads to shelter from the sun during a hot summer day (AFP)

An orange alert was issued for Wednesday, with a forecast of heatwaves at a few locations in the Capital. IMD officials said the respite is expected to be temporary, as the effect of the westerlies will take over soon.

“The temporary respite is due to easterlies blowing in from the Bay of Bengal. There is a cyclonic circulation in southwest Bay of Bengal, which might lead to a low pressure in the coming days,” Krishna Mishra, a scientist at IMD, said.

Despite the temporary respite, the temperature of 42.4° recorded at the Safdarjung weather station — considered representative of Delhi weather — was two degrees above normal. On the day, all weather stations in Delhi logged a maximum temperature below 45°C.

Mishra said, “Only the westerlies have a long lasting effect in this region. However, there is a slight probability of isolated thunderstorm and dust storms in the next couple of days. But the heatwaves will continue till Saturday and that has not changed, though the severity might vary.”

IMD previously issued a red alert till Friday, predicting a continuation of heatwave across the Capital. However, the forecast for the week was revised on Tuesday.

Met officials said that the red alert will now be in place from Thursday to Saturday. “Mainly clear skies will be observed along with heatwave at isolated places, and strong surface winds of speed 20-30 kmph,” IMD said.

According to IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 44°C on Wednesday and 46°C by Saturday. The minimum is forecast to touch 31°C by Wednesday and then reduce to 30°C by the weekend.

Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, stayed in the “poor” category for the ninth consecutive day, clocking an air quality index (AQI) of 239 (poor) at 4pm on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin.

Forecasts by the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, a forecasting model under the ministry of earth sciences, said Delhi’s air quality would remain ”poor” for the next few days. “The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category from May 22 to May 24. The outlook for subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in poor to moderate category,” the EWS said in its Tuesday bulletin.