Delhi voters must brace for heatwave on polling day, say weather officials

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail over Delhi on May 25, when the Capital goes to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, weather officials said.

While arrangements are being made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to safeguard voters from the adverse impacts of extreme heat, officials advised people to remain cautious when exposed.

“Our warnings show that temperatures are likely to be high in heatwave category but voting is important and as far as we understand, measures are being taken to prevent emergencies,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather, a private Indian weather forecaster, said.

The temperature may rise to at least 45°C on Saturday, he said.

“The wind direction has changed to easterly briefly. There is a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, which can cause isolated thunderstorms. But humidity is only 30%, so, there is no moisture. Its almost dry. On polling day, it will be dry, hot and clear skies with high velocity winds will prevail. Heatwave conditions are expected. So, people should prepare accordingly,” Palawat said.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over plains of northwest India, and heatwave conditions are expected over north Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. There is a red category warning for all these northwestern states until May 25.

According to IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were observed in many parts of Haryana and Delhi, and some parts of Punjab, on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions were observed in some parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and isolated pockets of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Heatwave conditions have been prevailing over Gujarat since May 15, Saurashtra and Kutch since May 16, and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan since May 17. Warmer nights were also recorded in parts of Rajasthan.

On Monday, the highest maximum temperature was 47.4°C was reported at Najafgarh (Delhi).

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was observed in isolated places of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka; heavy rainfall was recorded in isolated places of Odisha, interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Gangetic West Bengal. Hailstorm was recorded at isolated places of west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Rain over east India

A low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24. It would continue to move northeastwards and intensify further thereafter, IMD said on Tuesday.

Private met forecaster Skymet Weather also said a LPA (low-pressure area) is likely to form soon and is most likely intensify to a deep depression or a cyclone. “It is a fast moving system and some models are indicating that it will move towards the Myanmar coast. However, I do not see any major risk to our monsoon onset,” Palawat said.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places, with heavy rainfall in isolated places, of north and south 24 Parganas, and east Medinipur districts of West Bengal, Balasore district of Odisha, and Mizoram, Tripura and south Manipur on May 25.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal from May 23 and into north Bay of Bengal from May 24. Fishermen out at sea were advised to return before May 23. “The track will be issued very soon, possibly when the low pressure area forms,” M Mohapatra, director general, IMD, said.