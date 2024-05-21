Delhi sizzles at 47 degrees; 10 important dos and don'ts to follow during heatwave

Amid the scorching heat conditions in Delhi and other parts of North India, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh. Delhi's maximum temperature touched 47.4 degrees Celsius on May 20 (Monday) and there seems to be no respite from the heatwave in the coming week. To stay safe and avoid dreaded heatwave illnesses like heat stroke and dehydration, it's important to stay indoors in peak heat hours, wear light-coloured cotton clothes, avoid intense workouts and exercise, ensure sufficient hydration and keep a watch on symptoms of heat illnesses like dizziness, fainting, weakness, confusion among others. (Also read | Severe heatwave grips Delhi: 5 things that can happen to the body when temperature soars above 45 degrees) Severe heatwave in Delhi: One must avoid bingeing on high-calorie and spicy foods that may be heat the body further and cause digestive distress.(Freepik)

Refreshing drinks like lassi, buttermilk, rice water, sattu sharbat, nimbu pani, and coconut water must be consumed to keep the body temperature cool. One must avoid bingeing on high-calorie and spicy foods that may be heat the body further and cause digestive distress.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine Gleneagles Hospitals Parel Mumbai in an interview with HT Digital shares important dos and don'ts to follow during the extreme heat.

1. Stay indoors

It will be imperative for everyone be it children, adults or senior citizens to ensure safety by staying at home during the peak sun hours i.e. from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In case you are required to venture out of the house then carry an umbrella or cover your head with a scarf or hat. Seek shade to avoid direct contact with heat. Also, don’t forget to carry a bottle of water while travelling to avoid dehydration. Wear a doctor-recommended sunscreen of over SPF 50 if you are required to step out for any urgent work.

2. Dress appropriately

If you are wearing synthetic, nylon, or any other material clothes during the hot and humid weather then you are doing it all wrong. Choose lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and breathable cotton clothes that cover the entire body and protect from sun tan. Moreover, don’t forget your goggles, and wear proper shoes or footwear while going out in the sun. Don’t walk barefoot during scorching heat.

3. Don’t do any strenuous activities during hot weather

Taking care of your health is of utmost importance. However, exercising in hot and humid weather is not at all a good idea. One is advised to be cautious and opt for indoor workouts. Ideally, one should work out early morning or in the evening. Working out in extreme heat between 11:00 pm to 3:00 pm is a strict no-no as it can cause a heat stroke.

4. Ensure enough hydration

One should drink at least 12-13 glasses of water daily to combat the dehydration that occurs due to hot and humid weather. Try to drink homemade oral rehydration solution (ORS) by combining ingredients such as water, salt, and sugar in the quantity recommended by the expert. Go for buttermilk, lemon water, or coconut water. Eat hydrating foods such as cucumber, watermelon, musk melons, green leafy vegetables, and fresh fruits. Avoid having alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks that raise the chances of dehydration.

5. Keep your house cool

Make sure to use fans, air conditioners, or coolers at home. Use curtains, and shutters to block the sunlight. Open windows at night time to enjoy fresh air.

6. Don’t leave children and pets unattended

If you are traveling with children or pets in the care then you need to exercise caution. Don’t leave the children or pets in the car unattended as they can suffocate due to extreme heat.

7. Do not ignore symptoms of heat illness

Avoid ignoring symptoms such as fainting, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, light-headedness, confusion, and dehydration and seek timely attention.

8. Indoor plants are a must

To ensure fresh air at home, getting indoor plants is a good idea.

9. Eat home-cooked meals

Don’t go overboard and eat in smaller quantities. Try to add protein-rich foods to your daily menu and cut down on junk, processed, oily, and canned food during extreme heat.

10. Say 'yes’ to cold showers

Wish to stay cool and maintain appropriate body temperature? Take cold showers to beat the heat. Bathing with extremely hot water will do more harm than good as it makes the body hotter.