Ludhiana: In scorching heat, newborn girl found abandoned on factory roof

Unidentified persons abandoned a premature newborn girl on the roof of a factory at Chhandran village of Samrala on Monday amid scorching heat. A labourer noticed the newborn wrapped in a piece of cloth and informed the police. The newborn was rushed to the civil hospital for medical treatment. Inspector Gurpartap, SHO at Koom Kalan Police station, stated that the police have initiated investigation. (HT File)

Labourer Aruna Devi, who noticed the newborn, stated that she looked for the mother of the newborn for a while and later informed the police, when she found no one around.

Dr Raman, who is treating the newborn, stated that the girl was born a few hours ago and premature. The newborn needs life support machines to survive. They referred the newborn to Ludhiana.

He added that it could be an unmarried woman who abandoned the newborn to avoid social harassment or parents who abandoned the newborn as they were expecting a male child.

The police will check records of hospitals, nursing homes and midwives to get the record of pregnant women in the past two to three days to find about her whereabouts.