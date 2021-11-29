Minor raped repeatedly by stepfather in Chirag Delhi

A minor girl’s stepfather allegedly raped her several times in Chirag Delhi, the police said, adding that the suspect is at large.

The police said they received a complaint at the Malviya Nagar police station on Saturday. The complaint, said police, mentioned that the minor girl lived in a shelter home for children from underprivileged economic backgrounds in Dehradun, and that she was in Delhi for her vacations.

“The victim came to her mother’s rented house in Chirag Delhi area for a vacation from June to August. The girl’s stepfather also lived in that house. The complaint alleged that the man raped the girl during her stay in Chirag Delhi repeatedly,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.

A case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered. The police said investigations are underway to arrest the suspect, the DCP said.

While crimes against women in Delhi declined by 24.65% in 2020 as compared to 2019, possibly on account of the Covid-19 pandemic that kept people mostly indoors last year, the national capital still topped the Union Territories (UTs) in the number of rapes reported, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released in September this year.

Delhi accounted for nearly 40 per cent of all rape cases and almost 25 per cent murder cases among 19 metropolitan cities in India in 2020, according to latest NCRB data.

During 2020, India reported a total of 2,533 cases of rape across the metropolitan cities, with Delhi accounting for the maximum 967 (38 per cent) cases followed by 409 in Jaipur (16 per cent), 322 in Mumbai (12 per cent), the NCRB data showed. Bengaluru reported 108 rape cases, Chennai 31 and Kolkata 11 during the year.

Of the total rape victims in the 2,533 cases, 2,448 were above the age of 18 years while the remaining were minors, according to the NCRB.