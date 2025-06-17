Missing drugs case in Delhi: 3 cops suspended, SHO transferred

The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR in connection with a drug recovery case, which includes a probe into a suspected drug syndicate as well as the role of policemen accused of “hiding” the seized contraband. The FIR was registered after drugs worth ₹2.5 crore allegedly went missing from the Kishangarh police station in southwest Delhi. Narcotics recovery must be conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer, then logged in the daily diary and stored in a secure area known as malkhana. In this case, the drugs never reached the malkhana and disappeared shortly after being received. (Representational image)

The case, now being investigated by the district’s narcotics unit under the supervision of DCP Amit Goel, surfaced following the June 9 death of a 26-year-old Nepalese national in the Munirka area. During a search of the victim’s residence near Kishangarh, 2–3 kilograms of a psychotropic substance—allegedly worth ₹2.5 crore (rate unverified by HT)—were recovered. These were handed over to the Kishangarh police station by a duty officer.

As per standard procedure, narcotics recovery must be conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer, then logged in the daily diary and stored in a secure area known as malkhana. In this case, however, police said the drugs never reached the malkhana and disappeared shortly after being received. Officers are also probing if a gazetted officer was present at the time of seizure. “So far, we have not been able to confirm this,” a senior officer said.

A senior police official told HT, “Within two days, the drugs went missing… The inspector questioned the duty officer and SHO but received no answers.” The inspector then approached the ACP of Safdarjung Enclave, leading to a complaint with the DCP.

Days after the incident, the SHO of Kishangarh was sent to police lines and three policemen were suspended. While the drugs were later recovered, police remain unclear on how and from where they were returned. “What was the delay? Why did the SHO hide the drugs?” another officer asked.

Police have confirmed that the quantity of narcotics returned matched the amount initially logged, but added that CCTV footage of the evidence storage room is yet to be traced. All staffers posted at the police station are being questioned to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine accountability.

In a parallel probe, police are also investigating a suspected drug syndicate. “We found an Aadhaar card from Alwar, Rajasthan, Bangalore-bound tickets, and the drugs at the victim’s home,” said an investigator.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man from Sikkim has been arrested for the Nepalese man’s murder. “The accused intervened during a fight between the victim and his girlfriend and later stabbed him,” said DCP Goel. The woman is also being questioned about the origin and extent of the drug stash, police said.