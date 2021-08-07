Missing Trilokpuri-Mayur Vihar link inaugurated, makes Pink Line longest Metro corridor in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Metro on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited missing link between Mayur Vihar pocket-1 and Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake stations on the Pink Line, making it the longest single Metro corridor in the city, spanning 59 kilometres between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

“This is a significant effort to decongest Delhi and further strengthen the state-of-the-art, green and resilient metro rail network...The stretch might appear to be a small section but this is a significant link in providing connectivity on this corridor,” said Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, who along with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the first train on the section in a virtual ceremony on Friday.

Kejriwal too stressed on the importance of this 290-metre section in completing the overall corridor. “This is a small but critical stretch. (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation managing director) Mangu Singh and I met several times to find a solution for the rehabilitation issues pertaining to this stretch,” he said.

The section was formally thrown open for passengers from 3pm.

Many passengers who travelled on the section on Friday said that the link will be a huge benefit for residents living in pockets of Trilokpuri, who till Thursday had to get down at Mayur Vihar pocket-1 and wait for rickshaws to reach their homes.

“The availability of e-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws are good outside Mayur Vihar phase-1 station, because it is closer to the main road and the footfall there is more. But because pocket-1 station is located on the internal road and not many passengers get down here, we have to wait for several minutes to get a ride till Trilokpuri. This becomes even more difficult after dark. Even if you get a ride, they wait till the rickshaw gets more passengers, which is inconvenient,” said Bharti (only first name), who lives in Trilokpuri road number-27.

While the existing Pink Line was made functional by the Delhi Metro in 2019, the link between Mayur Vihar pocket-1 and Trilokpuri was stuck due to land acquisition and rehabilitation issues as over 100 houses in Trilokpuri’s block-15 fell on the route of the metro corridor.

Eventually, after several rounds of talks with the residents, a lottery was held for allotment of flats to the affected families under the supervision of the Delhi high court. Work on finishing the section began after the displaced residents were rehabilitated.

DMRC on Friday said that with the opening of this corridor, the Pink Line has become a fully operational ‘Ring Corridor’. With this, the total metro network in the Capital is now 390 kilometres long and has 285 stations, including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

“The construction of this stretch was a challenging task for DMRC as the work was repeatedly hampered by the pandemic induced lockdowns and issues such as the non-availability of workforce. Completion of this work was a significant achievement because the civil construction on this stretch continued despite the hurdles and concluded within the set deadline,” DMRC said in a statement on Friday.

The Delhi Metro also said that the Pink Line corridor will be further extended under phase-4, eventually making it the only ‘Ring Corridor’ of the Metro in the country.

“This corridor will further be extended from Majlis Park to Maujpur in phase-4, making it the longest single Metro corridor in India at approximately 70 km. After completion of phase-4, the Pink Line will also become the only Ring Corridor of Metro in the country,” the DMRC said.