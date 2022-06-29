MMA fighter attacked by Afghan fighter, supporters

NEW DELHI: Mixed Martial Arts fighter M Srikanth Sekhar sustained severe injuries when he was attacked by an Afghanistan MMA fighter and his supporters on June 24 after a match at Siri Fort Auditorium in Hauz Khas. Police have registered a case and begun probe.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the victim has been identified as M Srikant Sekhar, resident of Bengaluru, who is admitted in a city hospital and is recuperating. The Indian fighter told police that he was attacked by Afghan fighter Abdul Azim Badakshi and his supporters. The incident took place following the conclusion of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) promotion.

Police said that on June 26, an information was received from a city hospital that Sekhar was admitted on the night of June 24 and has suffered grievous injuries.”Statement of the victim was then recorded and he alleged that on June 24, after finishing his match, he was cheering for his team mate Seth Rosario around 10:30 pm. “During this supporters of Zahoor Shah who was opponent of Rosario threw a rolled paper on Sekhar. When he looked back, he saw that they were making faces at him,” Jaiker said.

Thereafter, an All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA) official approached Sekhar and asked him to leave. When he was leaving, “a well known fighter namely Abdul Azim Badakshi attacked him and punched Sekhar” and injured his jaw and he was knocked down; Sekhar was also beaten by a few others. “The victim was rescued by AIMMAA official and he was asked to leave the place as soon as possible. When the victim left the place, some goons ran after him to beat him. Somehow the victim managed to escape and ran to the police control room van,” the officer said adding that he was then taken to hospital.

Based on Sekhar’s statement, a case under section 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Monday and investigation has been taken up.

