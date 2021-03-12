Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mobile, suspected to be used for threat calls, seized from Tihar
delhi news

Mobile, suspected to be used for threat calls, seized from Tihar

The seizure was made on the information from the Delhi police’s Special Cell and Anti-terror Squad from the prison where some terror convicts are lodged
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:51 PM IST
An inside view of the Tihar Jail. (File photo)

A phone suspected to have been used for operating Telegram Channels to claim responsibility for terror acts and issue threats has been recovered from the Tihar prison, where some terror convicts are lodged, the Delhi police said on Friday. The seizure was made on the information from the Delhi police’s Special Cell and Anti-terror Squad.

“It is suspected that this phone has been used for operating Telegram Channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts /threats. Further investigation and forensic analysis will be done after the mobile handset and details of the seizure are received from Tihar Jail authorities,” deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said in a statement.

The police did not specify the threats or the acts.

