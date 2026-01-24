Panic erupted at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday after a box containing a human skeleton was found in the airport. This triggered a security alert with Delhi Police and other security staff rushing to the area to conduct checks. However, police later found that it was not real but a model used at medical colleges. Model skeleton at IGI Airport triggers security alert

According to the Delhi Police, the box was found in the departure area near the office of an airline between 9 and 10 am. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP- airport) Vichitra Veer said, “During inquiry, it emerged that a passenger had left the box with airline staff after being denied permission to carry it on the flight. The item was later noticed by housekeeping staff, who alerted DIAL security, which in turn informed the local police.”

After receiving the alert, “the box was examined as per the laid-down drill. On inspection, it was found that it contained a skeleton-like structure. We found that it was not real but a model commonly used for educational purposes in nursing and medical studies.”

During the probe, police found the box had the label and address of a firm. Police contacted the firm, which confirmed that the item was an educational model.

Police said no suspicious material was found, and the situation was handled as per security protocols. However, to ensure all protocols are followed, the skeleton has been sent for forensic examination.