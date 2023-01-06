Home / Cities / Delhi News / Modi chairs 2nd national conference of chief secys

Modi chairs 2nd national conference of chief secys

delhi news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:47 PM IST

The three-day conference, which began on January 5, is set to host discussions on six themes: encompassing MSMEs, infrastructure and investments, minimising compliances, women’s empowerment, health and nutrition and skill development, the PMO had said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the national conference of Chief Secretaries, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the national conference of Chief Secretaries, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired the second national conference of chief secretaries, which is being held with a focus on job creation and inclusive human development in order to meet the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The three-day conference, which began on January 5, is set to host discussions on six themes: encompassing MSMEs, infrastructure and investments, minimising compliances, women’s empowerment, health and nutrition and skill development, the PMO had said in a statement.

“Attending the conference of Chief Secretaries. This is a wonderful forum to exchange views on important policy related subjects and to strengthen team spirit to take India to newer heights,” Modi tweeted on Friday.

The three-day conference is the second meeting of chief secretaries which is aimed at strengthening coordination between the Centre and the states. The focus of the conference is on achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the states.

“Best practices from states/ UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the conference so that the states learn from each other,” said the statement issued by PMO on Wednesday.

Organised by the NITI Aayog, the meeting is being attended by senior officials from the Centre and state governments.

“The Conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for achieving a Viksit Bharat with a thrust on growth and job creation and inclusive human development,” the statement said on Wednesday.

There will also be focused deliberations on Vocal for Local; international year of millets, G20: Role of States and emerging technologies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out