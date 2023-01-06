Modi chairs 2nd national conference of chief secys

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired the second national conference of chief secretaries, which is being held with a focus on job creation and inclusive human development in order to meet the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The three-day conference, which began on January 5, is set to host discussions on six themes: encompassing MSMEs, infrastructure and investments, minimising compliances, women’s empowerment, health and nutrition and skill development, the PMO had said in a statement.

“Attending the conference of Chief Secretaries. This is a wonderful forum to exchange views on important policy related subjects and to strengthen team spirit to take India to newer heights,” Modi tweeted on Friday.

The three-day conference is the second meeting of chief secretaries which is aimed at strengthening coordination between the Centre and the states. The focus of the conference is on achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the states.

“Best practices from states/ UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the conference so that the states learn from each other,” said the statement issued by PMO on Wednesday.

Organised by the NITI Aayog, the meeting is being attended by senior officials from the Centre and state governments.

“The Conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for achieving a Viksit Bharat with a thrust on growth and job creation and inclusive human development,” the statement said on Wednesday.

There will also be focused deliberations on Vocal for Local; international year of millets, G20: Role of States and emerging technologies.