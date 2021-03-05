Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mohankrishna Bohara wins Bihari Puraskar
Mohankrishna Bohara wins Bihari Puraskar

The Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Named after the famous poet Bihari, the award carries a cash prize of 2.5 lakh, a plaque and a citation.

Mohankrishna Bohara will be awarded the 30th Bihari Puraskar Award for his critical work ‘Taslima: Sangharsh aur Sahitya’, the KK Birla Foundation said in a statement on Thursday.

The Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991. Named after the famous poet Bihari, the award carries a cash prize of 2.5 lakh, a plaque and a citation.

The award is given every year for an outstanding work published in the last 10 years by a Rajasthani author in Hindi or Rajasthani. The recipient is chosen by a selection committee, whose present chairman is Om Thanvi. After considering the works published during 2010-2019, ‘Taslima: Sangharsh aur Sahitya’ by Bohra was selected for the Bihari Puraskar, 2020.

Born on July 27, 1939 in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, Bohara has written critical pieces across mediums in a literary career spanning decades. He has a master’s degree in Hindi and English from SM College, Jodhpur.

In ‘Taslima: Sangharsh aur Sahitya’, published in 2016, Bohara reflects on the personal life and literary career of author Taslima Nasreen, giving details of both her personality and works.

