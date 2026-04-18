Monsoon readiness under scrutiny, Haryana minister Vipul Goel directs zero waterlogging in NCR cities

Gurugram: Haryana urban local bodies (ULB) minister Vipul Goel on Friday reviewed monsoon preparedness in Gurugram, Faridabad and Manesar, and directed officials to clean and repair sewerage and drainage systems to avoid waterlogging inconvenience this year.

Commuters amid rain at Rajiv Chowk near Mini Secretariat, in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

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At a high-level review meeting in Gurugram, the minister emphasised the need for timely execution, adequate deployment of pumps and machinery, and strict monitoring to prevent any untoward incidents during the rainy season.

“There should be no waterlogging and no loss of life during the monsoon,” he said, directing officials to strengthen preventive measures.

Focus on waterlogging hotspots

The minister was apprised of monsoon preparedness across the three cities, focusing on identifying waterlogging-prone areas, drain desilting, stormwater pipelines, sewer systems and rainwater harvesting structures.

According to officials, 159 waterlogging hotspots have been identified In Gurugram, including four extremely critical, 39 critical, 56 moderate and 60 low-risk locations. Of the total 607km of drains, 408.59 km have already been cleaned, with the remaining work targeted for completion by May 31. Out of 97 drain-related works, 72 have been completed, while the rest are underway, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} To tackle waterlogging during the monsoon, Gurugram is arranging 109 pumps and 63 suction tankers. Of the 468 rainwater harvesting structures, 309 are functional, while 159 are being repaired to improve groundwater recharge and reduce flooding, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To tackle waterlogging during the monsoon, Gurugram is arranging 109 pumps and 63 suction tankers. Of the 468 rainwater harvesting structures, 309 are functional, while 159 are being repaired to improve groundwater recharge and reduce flooding, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Preparations in Manesar and Faridabad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preparations in Manesar and Faridabad {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Manesar, the municipal corporation has initiated cleaning of 23 major drains covering 54.56 km. Authorities are also focusing on maintaining 42 rainwater harvesting structures and developing new systems, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Manesar, the municipal corporation has initiated cleaning of 23 major drains covering 54.56 km. Authorities are also focusing on maintaining 42 rainwater harvesting structures and developing new systems, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They added that Faridabad has also undertaken cleaning of 157 drains spanning 196 km, with a target to complete the work by June 15. More than 40 sensitive waterlogging points have been identified and are under special monitoring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They added that Faridabad has also undertaken cleaning of 157 drains spanning 196 km, with a target to complete the work by June 15. More than 40 sensitive waterlogging points have been identified and are under special monitoring. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Goel also instructed officials to intensify the stray cattle-free campaign and ensure that key stretches such as Faridabad Road remain free of debris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goel also instructed officials to intensify the stray cattle-free campaign and ensure that key stretches such as Faridabad Road remain free of debris. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting was attended by senior officials, including ULB commissioner and secretary Ashok Kumar Meena, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO PC Meena, Faridabad municipal commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, Gurugram municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, Gurugram deputy commissioner Uttam Singh, Faridabad deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha, Manesar municipal commissioner Pradeep Singh, HSVP administrator Vaishali Singh, ULB director Shashwat Sangwan.

Officials said the review will be followed by regular monitoring to ensure that preparedness measures translate into effective on-ground results during the monsoon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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