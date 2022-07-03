Monsoon walks galore: Delhiites tread on old paths to explore more

One solid downpour and the city gets a taste of what monsoon feels like! Along with the rain vibes comes the craving for garma garam baarish wala khana, plus the need to check out the heritage sites, which take on a new avatar in this season. “Because of harsh summer, we didn’t conduct many of our walks. But this monsoon, we have plans for an early morning food walk in Old Delhi, and explore places such as Qutab Minar, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Hauz Khas and Nizamuddin,” shares Abu Sufian from Purani Dilli Walo ki Baatein.

Those who take part in the curated Walk in The Rain by India City Walks will get a chance to enjoy the lush green spaces in Delhi, especially around Lodhi Garden, Hauz Khas and Mehrauli. Sachin Bansal, from India City Walks, shares, “Delhi is fortunate enough to have many public gardens, grasslands and natural jungle areas, which also house minor heritage monuments. During the rains, these places become more rejuvenating when explored while listening to the stories of human past. Our curated walks often take the shape of a picnic as packed food is served.”

It’s quite fun to go hiking in this pleasant weather, and that’s what made Moon Walkers schedule some of their get-togethers this month. “We start very early to be able to join the others in Gurugram at 5am. The group had been eagerly awaiting rains to explore seasonal cascades and water bodies that add charm to the Aravalli’s tough terrain,” says Prabhat Verma from the group, adding, “We’ll explore the forests of Damdama, Bhondsi, Ghamroj, Sehjawas, Tauru and Mangar this monsoon.”

Foodie groups in Delhi-NCR also have plans for the season. Shivendu Mittal from Gurgaon Foodies, shares, “Monsoon means fried, spicy food! So, a walk at Majnu ka Tila is on the cards for devil momos and soups. An impromptu visit to Gurugram’s Sector 56 cart market is also assured in the coming weeks.” Gurgaon Food Freak will head to Gurugram’s Sadar Bazaar. Pawan Soni, from the group, informs, “To gorge on samose, Amritsari kulcha, pav bhaji, parantha, jalebi and chai by the roadside, we either go to Sadar Bazaar, Sector 56 Huda Market or take a drive towards Aravalli that has a few good spots.”

Foodkars group have monsoon special food joints in mind for their food walks.

In Delhi, Prabhjot Singh from Foodkars, says, “We are planning to head to famous addas in Karol Bagh. The place has an amazing variety for foodies. We’ll have chhole bhature, chaat, crispy moonglet, and not to forget, the famous fish pakodas there.”

