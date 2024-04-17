 Monuments rebuilt at new waste park in Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Monuments rebuilt at new waste park in Delhi

ByParas Singh
Apr 18, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Replicas of 20 Indian monuments and temples carrying the Unesco world heritage site tag have been recreated from 200 tonnes of scrap waste

The horticulture department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has completed work on the city’s fourth waste-to-art theme park at Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh, senior MCD officials said.

A replica of the Brihadeshwara temple of Thanjavur inside the waste to wonder park at Ajmal Khan Park, Karol Bagh in New Delhi on April 15. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
A replica of the Brihadeshwara temple of Thanjavur inside the waste to wonder park at Ajmal Khan Park, Karol Bagh in New Delhi on April 15. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

This is a heritage park where replicas of 20 Indian monuments and temples carrying the Unesco world heritage site tag have been recreated from 200 tonne of scrap waste.

“The files regarding the finalisation of the entry fee have been processed. We have decided to keep ticket prices on the lines of the first waste-to-art park at Sarai Kale Khan. The entry will be free for kids up to three years of age, 25 for kids aged 3-12 years and 50 for people aged 12-65 years. Entry for people aged above 65 years will be free,” an MCD official said.

Located in a congested part of Karol Bagh, the heritage park is spread across 4.5 acres and the green cover has been augmented with 22,000 plants.

It features illuminated canopies of trees and replicas of the monuments. It has been developed at a cost of around 4 crore.

The visitor entry area is lined with three 30-foot-tall replicas of Teen Darwaza, which was installed in Ahmedabad in 1415 by Sultan Ahmed Shah. A few feet away, the entry gateway is followed by a 13-foot-high replica of the “Varaha avatar” of Hindu deity Vishnu, which is a replicate of the idol at the fifth-century Eran temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Visitors will also be able to see replicas of the Shore temple in Mahabalipuram, the Red Fort in Delhi, the Brihadeswara temple in Thanjavur, the Mahabodhi temple in Gaya, Santiniketan in Birbhum, the Amer Fort in Jaipur, and parts of the Elephanta Caves.

MCD has also revived a defunct musical fountain in the park, with a large seating area developed around it.

“A section of the park has been dedicated to the wheels of ancient temples, ranging from Sun Temple in Konark to Hampi in Karnataka,” the official cited above said.

The first waste-to-art park was opened to the public by then South Delhi Municipal Corporation in February 2019, featuring replicas of seven wonders of the world that were made from 150 tonnes of scrap collected from municipal yards.

MCD has since operationalised the Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh, featuring replicas of Indian monuments, the Shaheedi Park at ITO featuring highlights of India’s Independence struggle, and an extension to its first children’s park featuring replicas of dinosaurs.

News / Cities / Delhi / Monuments rebuilt at new waste park in Delhi
