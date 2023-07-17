More routes open for traffic movement as Yamuna water recedes in Delhi. Details

As floodwaters receded five days after the Yamuna overflowed into the national capital, Delhi traffic police on Monday issued an advisory allowing traffic movement for medium and light vehicles in both the carriageways of Rind Road between Wazirabad Flyover via Majnu ka Tila to ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Traffic moves at slow pace at the Nizamuddin Bridge, in New Delhi, Friday, July 14, 2023.(PTI)

The traffic movement for medium and light vehicles has also been opened in the carriageway from ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass up to IP Flyover. However, the commuters have been advised to take a left turn just before the IP flyover towards Vikas Marg and take a loop or U-turn to go towards Sarai Kale Khan.

Ring road carriageway from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover via Geeta Colony underpass towards ISBT is opened for medium and light vehicles via Hanuman Setu, according to the advisory.

MGM road from Rajghat to Shantivan and from Shantivan to Y point is closed in view of mud and slippery road conditions, it added.

The water levels in Yamuna saw a slight rise on Monday which Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj attributed to rainfall in parts of north India in the last two days and the drains discharging into the river.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose slightly to 205.58 metres on Monday morning from 205.52 metres the night before.

"We have asked for data on Hathnikund Barrage," he added.

