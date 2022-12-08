More than 57,000 opt for NOTA in MCD polls

Over 57,000 votes were cast for the None of The Above (NOTA) option during elections to the Delhi municipal corporation this year, over 8,000 votes more than five years ago, according to data released by Delhi State Election Commission (DSEC).

Of the 7,335,825 votes polled, 57,545 or 0.78% were for NOTA.

In 2017, a total of 7,136,863 votes were cast for the elections, out of which, 49,235 or 0.69% were for NOTA.

The overall votes polled for NOTA this year were higher than what several political parties, which did not contest on all wards, secured.

For instance, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) received 14,890 votes (0.20%). The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which almost managed to secure a ward in Delhi, received 45,628 votes (0.62%) while Janata Dal (United) received 11,480 votes (0.16%).

A total of 19,190 (0.71%) votes were recorded for NOTA in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) jurisdiction in the 2017 elections. While the figure stood at 19,762 (0.74%) in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, it was 10,283 (0.58%) in East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Delhi was administered by three separate bodies, till they were reunified this year