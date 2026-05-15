Morning walkers get free entry to DDA’s ticketed parks till 10am

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced that entry to several ticketed parks, green spaces and heritage sites across the city will be free for morning walkers till 10am, officials said on Thursday. The ₹20 entry fee at Vaishnavi Park, DDA Green Sector 16-D, Amrut Biodiversity Park, Lala Hardayal Park and Smriti Van will also not be charged till 10am. (Raj K Raj/HT Archive)

The decision was taken following directions from lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu and is aimed at promoting fitness activities and increasing public access to green spaces in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement, officials said.

Among the sites where the ₹50 entry fee will now be waived during morning hours are Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera, Asita, Kranti Udhyan, Vatika, Atal Sadbhavana Park and Vasudev Ghat. The ₹20 entry fee at Vaishnavi Park, DDA Green Sector 16-D, Amrut Biodiversity Park, Lala Hardayal Park and Smriti Van will also not be charged till 10am. There are 12 parks managed by the DDA where entry is charged, while over 700 other DDA parks across the city have free entry for residents.

A DDA spokesperson said the initiative is intended to encourage more residents to use public parks and open spaces for physical activity.

“The decision has been taken to provide relief to morning walkers, joggers and fitness enthusiasts while encouraging greater public participation in healthy outdoor activities,” the spokesperson said.

Officials added that all other DDA parks across the city will continue to remain accessible to the public free of cost.

“In recent years, the DDA has undertaken redevelopment and landscaping at several parks and public spaces, including riverfront areas and biodiversity zones, as part of efforts to expand recreational infrastructure and improve accessibility to green spaces in the capital,” the spokesperson added.

The authority said the DDA currently manages more than 16,000 acres of green assets across Delhi, including over 700 parks, biodiversity zones, regional parks, city forests and neighbourhood gardens.

According to officials, these spaces serve both environmental and recreational functions, helping maintain ecological balance while also providing residents access to open public areas across the city.