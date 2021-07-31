Rajasthan's most wanted 'woman don' arrested along with Jatheri, say police

Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, the most wanted gangster in Delhi, has been arrested along with “woman don” Anuradha from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (counterintelligence, special cell) Manishi Chandra said Anuradha was wanted by the Rajasthan Police as she faces cases of kidnapping, extortion and murder conspiracy.

“Anuradha was previously a close aide to Rajasthan’s gangster Anand Pal Singh, who was killed in an encounter. The Rajasthan Police had declared ₹10,000 reward on her arrest. She has been arrested along with Kala Jatheri,”said Chandra.

On Friday night, a special cell team arrested Jatheri and Anuradha from Saharanpur. Jatheri was wanted by Delhi Police and their counterparts in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab, for his alleged role in several serious offences such as murder, extortion, and attempt to murder.

Jatheri’s name surfaced in the GTB Hospital shoot out case of March 25 and during the investigation into wrestler Sagar Dhankad murder at Chhatrasal Stadium. Two-time Olympic medallist and world champion wrestler Sushil Kumar and his 12 associates have been arrested in the murder case. Jatheri is a relative of Sonu Mahal, who was also allegedly thrashed along with Dhankad by Kumar and his associates on May 4.

Investigators said Kumar was earlier associated with Jatheri, but differences emerged between them following the Chhatrasal Stadium assault and murder.

Born in 1984 in Sonepat, Jatheri escaped from the Haryana Police’s custody in Faridabad on February 1 last year. He is considered to be close to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Investigators said many incidents of firing at businessmen related to extortion were reported from different parts of the city after Jatheri’s escape. In most of the cases, the shooters threw paper slips after firing. The slips contained intimidating messages and the name of Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This was seen as threats to businessmen who did not give into the gang’s extortion demands.

According to police, Jatheri’s gang is the largest in terms of its members and network. The gang is believed to be spread across at least four states. Even as nearly two dozen close aides and hitmen of Jatheri, including Priyawart, have been arrested in the last one year, his gang is still the biggest and has support of many other gangsters such as Jitender alias Gogi, who is presently in jail.