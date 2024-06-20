 Mother, son found dead at Shalimar Bagh house | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mother, son found dead at Shalimar Bagh house

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2024 05:40 AM IST

The deaths were discovered by a domestic help late Wednesday. The body of the woman Santosh Kumar was on the bed, while the body of the son, Kishan Kumar, was on the floor

A 72-year-old woman and her 42-year-old son were found dead inside their house in Shalimar Bagh, northwest Delhi, on Wednesday night. Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the deaths as there was no visible injury on the bodies.

Police are awaiting autopsy reports to ascertain the cause of death. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police are awaiting autopsy reports to ascertain the cause of death.

The deaths were discovered by a domestic help late Wednesday. The body of the woman Santosh Kumar was on the bed, while the body of the son, Kishan Kumar, was on the floor, police said. A bottle of liquor was also found near the bodies, police said.

“It is suspected that they both died long before the help found them. Their bodies were not decomposing…but they were lying dead for hours. The cause of the death can only be ascertained after a post-mortem examination. There was no suicide note at the spot. No foul play was suspected so far,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the help raised the alarm, following which neighbours informed the police. The mother-son duo was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The deceased were the only occupants of the house. Santosh’s two other children included a daughter, who lives in Nihal Vihar, and another son, who lives in Japan.

“The family has been informed. They have not flagged any suspicion on anyone. The family said Kishan was addicted to drinking and was unemployed. Their mother owned two shops near their home which have now been rented to other people,” the officer said.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
