Move over global foods; samosas and chhole-bhature rule Delhi palate

Samosas, kachori, pakodas, chhole bhature and kebabs. This is what Delhi prefers over a dumpling, taco or even the popular south Indian combo of idly-vada, according to a study on food orders conducted in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), which said that north Indian snacks were the most ordered in dining and delivery orders across the Capital, followed by Mughlai and Italian cuisines. Indian snacks were ordered by 51% of Delhiites who ate at restaurants, according to a report. (Representative photo)

Neighbouring Noida followed a similar trend to Delhi, but 53% of Gurugram preferred Chinese food, according to the report released by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday. The study is based on a survey of 5,200 restaurants across 21 cities in the country. Besides, 120 CEOs of restaurant chains were also interviewed to clock responses on their best-selling and most popular food items.

“The market size of Delhi-NCR’s organised food service sector is estimated at ₹42,002 crore. Among the top 21 cities identified in terms of market size of organized food service, Delhi-NCR stands second after Mumbai. Delhi populace dines out the most for get-togethers and celebrating important occasions. Visiting a food outlet after or before watching a movie is also a significant driver. Additionally, 32% of Delhi populace stated their dining out frequency has increased, when compared to pre-pandemic times,” the report said.

According to the report, 51% of people in Delhi order north Indian snacks at restaurants, followed by Mughlai, Italian and Chinese cuisines. The least number of takers are for south Indian, and American and Mexican cuisines, it said.

On average, Delhiites eat out 8.96 times a month while Noida and Gurugram residents eat out around 7.5 times each. The amount spent on restaurants per visit per capita is highest in Gurugram, at ₹1,274, followed closely by Delhi, at ₹1,165 and Noida, at ₹997.

According to the report, 45% of Delhi’s consumers — primarily Gen Z and millennials, calling themselves “taste voyagers” — seek out restaurants with unique themes, international cuisines, and tech-enabled customer experiences.

“While there is an overall preference for Indian snacks in Delhi, in the organized food sector, cloud kitchens have surged to the forefront, capturing a 36% share due to their cost-effectiveness and convenience, closely followed by quick-service restaurants (QSRs), which hold 31% of the market share,” said Sandeep Anand Goyle, head of the Delhi chapter of NRAI and the owner of Essex Farms, a multicuisine fine-dining restaurant in Kalu Sarai.

He said there are over 120,000 organised and unorganised restaurants in Delhi, followed by 61,000 in Noida and 54,000 in Gurugram.

Delhi and Noida residents, when they eat out, mostly prefer visiting fine-dining restaurants, while Gurugram residents prefer quick-service restaurants. According to the report, 30% of Delhiites prefer fine dining, followed by 20% preferring quick service restaurants, 13% casual dining, 11% food courts and 9% desserts, ice-creams and baked goods.

“Family is the most preferred company (at 40%) while dining out in Delhi. Indian snacks and Mughlai are highly preferred by Delhi customers while dining out. Preference for Italian items, such as pizza and pasta, are also significant,” the report said.

In Noida and Gurugram as well, preferred company for eating out was family, at 40%, followed by friends and romantic partners.

While some preferred eating out alone, eating out with colleagues was the least preferred. Only 4% in Delhi prefer eating out with colleagues, according to the report. Noida, at 7%, and Gurugram, at 3%, did not fare much better in this category.

Mushrooming business

According to the report, quarterly leasing activity was the highest in the last quarter of 2023, clocking 18% more than the previous quarter. The restaurant business grew most in Noida, followed by Gurugram, but remained stagnant in Delhi.

“Mall rentals in Delhi remained stable during the quarter. Prime main streets, such as Khan Market witnessed a 3-5% growth year-on-year basis, whereas south Delhi markets such as South Extension and Lajpat Nagar witnessed a 10-15% growth on y-o-y basis. Other main street markets, such as Rajouri Garden and Greater Kailash, remained stable on q-o-q (quarter on quarter) basis, as well as y-o-y basis,” the Delhi report said.

Across Delhi-NCR, 5,163 food outlets were launched in the last quarter of 2023, which was 93% higher than the preceding quarter and 33% higher compared to the same period in 2022. Noida accounted for 54% of these outlets — most of which are concentrated along the Noida Expressway and Noida Extension — while Gurugram accounted for 46% of the quarterly share, with restaurants concentrated along Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and NH-8.

“In recent years, Noida has developed as a metro centre, providing a quality urban environment to attract economic activities and help decongest Delhi. As a result, the satellite city has seen a surge in real estate investments and retail infrastructure. The city is currently home to over 30,000 organised food outlets. Noida is one of the fastest-growing cities in India and is becoming popular for its vibrant nightlife owing to a myriad of prominent restaurants, clubs, pubs, and cafes.

Covid-19 led to revolutionary changes in the way the restaurant industry operates, with delivery and cloud kitchens gaining prominence,” said Varun Khera, Noida chapter head of NRAI, who runs Desi Vibes, a north Indian and Mughlai restaurant in Sector 18, Noida.

Licensing woes

NRAI officials said the restaurant industry in Delhi is facing a slew of issues that need to be addressed on priority for better growth of the sector. According to the report, there are seven problem areas and suggestions, among which was the need to do away with “redundant licences” like police, weights and measures, and signage.

“Delhi has one of the maximum number of licenses, and the only state in India to have a police licence for all restaurants. Reduction in number of licences or approvals will improve ease of doing business. Many restaurants have reported delays of three to six months in opening their outlets because of applications for police licences being stuck,” Goyle said.

Among other demands were a need for a single-window online approval system for all licences and registrations, extension of operating timings till 3am to improve nightlife and generate employment, rationalisation of excise fee, transfer of excise licence when a restaurant shuts and clarity on the usage of wood charcoal.