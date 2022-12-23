MP-based ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ gang of wedding thieves busted by Delhi police

The Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a Madhya Pradesh-based gang of wedding thieves with the arrest of two men and the apprehension of a juvenile, said the officials on Friday. The thieves' gang "Band Baaja Baarat" was committing theft of bags containing Shagun/Jewellery/Cash from wedding venues, in the metro cities.

According to DCP Crime Rajesh Deo at least seven cases of theft that occurred at wedding venues in Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have been solved after busting the gang.

The team started analysing all the available video footage of the wedding ceremonies. It deployed informers at various prominent Banquet Halls, Farmhouses etc., where wedding ceremonies were held and identified three suspects including one juvenile placed on the basis of CCTV footage of the venues.

"It has been revealed from the video footage that the suspects before committing theft spent considerable time at the venues, making themselves comfortable and familiar with the guests. They were never in a hurry, had their dinner there and patiently waited for the opportune time to strike. They were well dressed to mingle with the guests and waited for the opportune time to strike. In a swift move, they stole the bags containing Shagun/Jewellery/Cash and after that quickly vanished from the venue," officials said.

The team crime branch started keeping a close watch on the movements of the culprits, who were found involved in the incidents previously with similar modus-operandi, especially, the gang which operates from Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh and laid traps at farmhouses and banquet halls where the wedding ceremonies are held. The team also tried to identify the culprits through electronic surveillance.

"Efforts of the team bore fruits when a tip-off was received on which a raid was conducted and the team successfully arrested three accused including one juvenile when they were leaving Delhi and moving for their village in Madhya Pradesh," said the officials.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they hailed from a small village - Gulkheri, Kadiya, District Rajgarh of Madhya Pradesh and used to visit the metro cities during wedding season to commit thefts at wedding ceremony venues," the official added.

"The kingpin of the gang further disclosed that they lure parents of children between the ages of 9 & 15 years by offering a certain sum of money per year and the child is hired for theft," the officials said.

According to the statement of the gang kingpin given during interrogation, the children were given special training for a month on how to commit thefts at weddings and mingle with the people at the venues.

The accused further revealed that the kids were also made mentally and physically strong to not to divulge their or gang member's identity in case they are apprehended. The kids are also instructed to wear pretty clothes to attend the function and eat snacks to dispel any suspicion.

"We treat the kids like our own child, also proper care is taken and real parents are regularly informed about the children's well-being," the accused said.