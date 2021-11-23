MPD-2041: Political parties raise mixed land use, Zone O problems in hearing

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) organised a public hearing on Monday to collect the feedback of elected representatives and political parties on the draft Master Plan of Delhi, 2041 (MPD-2041).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The session is part of DDA’s ongoing public discussions, which started last month, to finalise the new vision document that will be the blueprint for the city’s development in the next two decades.

On Monday, elected representatives raised the issue regarding mixed land use in residential areas, provisions for street vendors, and provisions for proper planning in urbanised villages, among other issues. They also raised the issue of reconsidering the height restriction of buildings in plotted areas in the Capital.

Nearly 35 elected representatives and political party leaders were invited for the session, DDA officials said.

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, said he has raised the issue of development of urbanised villages. “The master plan should have some provision for planned development of urbanised villages. I also raised the issue of removing unauthorised colonies and villages from zone O. Due to the provisions in the present master plan (MPD-2021), several unauthorised colonies fall in Zone O — he land planning zone which encompasses the Yamuna floodplains, where the National Green Tribunal has decreed a status quo — due to which the PM-UDAY scheme is not being implemented.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Narender Nath, who was head of Delhi Congress committee on the master plan, said he couldn’t log on for the meeting, while Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said he had no information from the DDA regarding the meeting.

Nath said, “We wanted to raise the issue, but couldn’t attend the meeting due to technical reasons. We have given a detailed submission on the new master plan and have raised the issue of unauthorised colonies, and provisions for street vendors. Despite a law being in place, vendors still don’t have a dedicated space.”

A senior DDA official said all members have been informed about the meeting and a notice has been put up on DDA website.

“We have got several suggestions from elected representatives. This includes provision for mixed land use in plotted residential areas, increase in floor area ratio of both residential and commercial buildings, upgrade of physical infrastructure, increase in building heights, and relaxation in parking norms, among others,” said a DDA official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}