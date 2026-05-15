New Delhi, A multispeciality hospital dedicated exclusively to women has been launched in Nehru Enclave, with its founders saying the facility aims to address gaps in accessible and integrated healthcare for women.

Multispeciality hospital dedicated exclusively to women opens in south Delhi

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Spread across 30,000 sq ft, The Women's Hospital has been designed to provide healthcare services for women across all stages of life, from adolescence to old age, according to a statement by the hospital.

It said that The Women's Hospital has been created to address one of the biggest gaps in Indian healthcare: the absence of one trusted, judgment-free, multispeciality space that understands women's health as a lifelong journey.

The hospital, founded by Anika Parashar and her team with an investment of USD 5 million by investors including The Select Group and Policy Bazaar, will offer services including gynaecology, obstetrics, IVF and reproductive medicine, neonatology, oncology, mental health counselling, endocrinology, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, gastroenterology, nutrition and physiotherapy.

Parashar said the initiative was aimed at addressing gaps in women's healthcare, which often remains fragmented and delayed.

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{{^usCountry}} "TWH has been built to create a healthcare home where women can access specialised, preventive and holistic care without judgment," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "TWH has been built to create a healthcare home where women can access specialised, preventive and holistic care without judgment," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The hospital has 34 beds, including 12 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit beds, three modular operation theatres and three labour delivery suites. The statement said the facility has also introduced robotic-assisted surgery, advanced fetal medicine and high-resolution prenatal imaging systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hospital has 34 beds, including 12 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit beds, three modular operation theatres and three labour delivery suites. The statement said the facility has also introduced robotic-assisted surgery, advanced fetal medicine and high-resolution prenatal imaging systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chairman of The Select Group Arjun Sharma said the investment in the hospital reflected the growing need for healthcare spaces focused entirely on women's needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chairman of The Select Group Arjun Sharma said the investment in the hospital reflected the growing need for healthcare spaces focused entirely on women's needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clinical team includes specialists in neonatology, obstetrics and gynaecology, oncology, gastroenterology, urogynecology and radiology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clinical team includes specialists in neonatology, obstetrics and gynaecology, oncology, gastroenterology, urogynecology and radiology. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The hospital said the facility has been designed with patient-focused features such as advanced air purification systems, privacy-led layouts and specialised nutrition plans tailored for pregnancy, recovery and metabolic health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hospital said the facility has been designed with patient-focused features such as advanced air purification systems, privacy-led layouts and specialised nutrition plans tailored for pregnancy, recovery and metabolic health. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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