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Multispeciality hospital dedicated exclusively to women opens in south Delhi

Multispeciality hospital dedicated exclusively to women opens in south Delhi

Published on: May 15, 2026 03:55 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A multispeciality hospital dedicated exclusively to women has been launched in Nehru Enclave, with its founders saying the facility aims to address gaps in accessible and integrated healthcare for women.

Multispeciality hospital dedicated exclusively to women opens in south Delhi

Spread across 30,000 sq ft, The Women's Hospital has been designed to provide healthcare services for women across all stages of life, from adolescence to old age, according to a statement by the hospital.

It said that The Women's Hospital has been created to address one of the biggest gaps in Indian healthcare: the absence of one trusted, judgment-free, multispeciality space that understands women's health as a lifelong journey.

The hospital, founded by Anika Parashar and her team with an investment of USD 5 million by investors including The Select Group and Policy Bazaar, will offer services including gynaecology, obstetrics, IVF and reproductive medicine, neonatology, oncology, mental health counselling, endocrinology, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, gastroenterology, nutrition and physiotherapy.

Parashar said the initiative was aimed at addressing gaps in women's healthcare, which often remains fragmented and delayed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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