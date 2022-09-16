Murder convict on the run for five years arrested

New Delhi: A convict sentenced to life imprisonment who killed a retired lieutenant general and his wife at their house in Vasant Vihar in 2004, was arrested on September 12, five years after he jumped parole, police said on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) PS Kushwah said that the accused has been identified as Bharat Bhandari, 52, a resident of Nepal, who, along with his associate Pradeep Dutta, murdered Lt Gen (retd) Harnam Singh and his wife Roop Sethi in 2004.

A trial court in 2010 had awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to both Bhandari and Dutta, but in 2017, the former jumped parole. The police had declared a reward of ₹1 lakh for information of his whereabouts.

Police said they found that Bhandari had settled in Nepal, and about a month ago, they got a tip-off that the accused often visited areas on the Nepal-Uttar Pradesh border to meet his contacts.

On September 11, the special cell team deployed at Sanauli border received information about Bhandari coming towards Gorakhpur-Sanuali Road in UP around 5pm on September 12 to meet his associate. He was arrested from the spot, DCP said.

