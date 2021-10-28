Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Murder suspect hurt after attack outside Delhi HC premises
delhi news

Murder suspect hurt after attack outside Delhi HC premises

One person, who was named in the complaint by the injured man, was detained for questioning in the evening, the police said
Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that the Tilak Marg police received a call regarding a blade injury to a client of an advocate at Delhi high court. (Mint Archive)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:26 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A man involved in an attempt-to-murder case was injured after another person attacked him with a blade outside the Delhi high court in central Delhi on Thursday afternoon, police said. The attacker fled the crime scene, they added.

One person, who was named in the complaint by the injured man, was detained for questioning in the evening, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that the Tilak Marg police received a call regarding a blade injury to a client of an advocate at Delhi high court. A police team reached the spot and learnt that the injured man, Abid Khan, was accused in an attempt-to-murder case registered at the Govindpuri police station.

“Khan had come to the court for his bail hearing. When he walked out from gate number 7 of the court, one person walked up behind him and injured him with a blade . He sustained a wound on his right cheek. A case was registered and one person has been detained. We are interrogating him,” added DCP Yadav.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP