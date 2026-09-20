Nangloi: Pedestrian killed after speeding car hits him; 1 arrested

A 32-year-old man died allegedly after a speeding car hit him in north Delhi’s Nangloi early of Tuesday, police said on Saturday, adding that the 22-year-old car driver has been arrested.

According to police, the victim was identified as Mahesh, son of Secretariat Security Force (SSF) sub-inspector Jagmohan, and resident of Nangloi.

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According to police, the victim was identified as Mahesh, son of Secretariat Security Force (SSF) sub-inspector Jagmohan, and resident of Nangloi.

A police officer said the crash took place around 5am when Mahesh was out to fetch milk from a local dairy. In his police complaint, Jagmohan allegedly said when his son did not return home, he went to look for him.

“Jagmohan and his other son went to the Nangloi police station, where they were shown his son’s photograph and told that he died in a road crash,” the officer said.

A purported video clip of the road crash, showing a speeding car hitting the pedestrian coming from the opposite side, surfaced on social media on Saturday morning. After hitting the man, the car overturned and crashed into a roadside structure, as per the video. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police officers, the errant driver, identified as Rinku Goyat, left the crash spot leaving behind his damaged car. He was located and arrested the same day, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police officers, the errant driver, identified as Rinku Goyat, left the crash spot leaving behind his damaged car. He was located and arrested the same day, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We arrested Goyat, a resident of Yadav Park in Nangloi, and seized the offending vehicle. A case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Nangloi police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh.