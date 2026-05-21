New Delhi, The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has announced eight additional Namo Bharat train trips during peak hours on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor to cater to rising commuter demand and improve travel convenience.

NCRTC adds 8 more Namo Bharat trips during peak hours on Delhi-Meerut corridor

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The additional services will begin from Friday and are aimed at easing passenger rush during office hours while strengthening public transport connectivity across the corridor, NCRTC said in a statement.

According to the corporation, four additional trips will operate during the morning peak hours between 8 am and 11 am, while four more services will run during the evening peak hours between 5 pm and 7 pm between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South Station.

To support the revised schedule, two additional trains have also been introduced on the corridor, it said.

The corporation said the move has been undertaken to facilitate greater use of public transport at a time when advisories have encouraged reduced dependence on private vehicles amid global energy uncertainties.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative aligns with the broader objective of promoting sustainable and efficient mass transit systems in the National Capital Region, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative aligns with the broader objective of promoting sustainable and efficient mass transit systems in the National Capital Region, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor has recently witnessed a steady rise in ridership and is currently recording an average daily footfall of nearly one lakh commuters, according to NCRTC.

The increasing commuter preference reflects growing confidence in Namo Bharat as a reliable, fast, and comfortable mode of regional transport, it said.

The Namo Bharat system, described as the country's first regional rapid transit service, has been designed to provide high-speed regional connectivity with a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph.

NCRTC said commuter convenience has remained a key focus area since the launch of the service and additional measures are being taken to improve travel experience and service delivery as passenger numbers continue to rise, particularly during extreme weather conditions.

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