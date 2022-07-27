NCRTC plans to construct 3 FOBs for better multi-modal integration

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has decided to construct three foot overbridges at New Ashok Nagar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station to facilitate seamless connectivity between the station and other modes of transport.

The New Ashok Nagar station is one of the four stations in Delhi on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, which will be ready by 2025.

According to an NCRTC spokesperson, one of the three FOBs will connect the RRTS station with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) station--the two stations are being constructed just 100 metres apart.

“NCRTC will provide a 90m-long and 6m-wide FOB to connect the RRTS station and Metro station. This FOB will help commuters commute through either of these transport modes without having to exit the station premises. This will not only help commuters travel seamlessly but also help prevent overcrowding and traffic congestion around transport hubs,” said an NCRTC official.

The FOB will connect the concourse level of the Metro station to the floor below the concourse level of the RRTS station, the NCRTC official said.

The other two FOBs will facilitate connectivity to Chilla village and Mayur Vihar Extension on one side and Noida on the other.

“A 42m-long FOB will be constructed to facilitate connectivity to the nearby areas of Chilla village and Mayur Vihar Extension. Another 45m-long FOB will be constructed near the Ancient Shiv Temple to provide people residing in the New Ashok Nagar area with ease of access,” said an NCRTC spokesperson.

The 82km-long Delhi-Meerut RRTS will reduce the travel time between the two cities to 55 minutes. The NCRTC also has detailed project reports ready for two other corridors connecting Delhi to Alwar and Panipat.