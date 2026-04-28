The much-delayed project to develop a clock tower in New Delhi, near Talkatora Stadium, will be completed by June, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials said on Monday.

The 27-metre octagonal tower was initially expected to be ready by January and later by April 2026 (HT)

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The 27-metre octagonal tower was initially expected to be ready by January and later by April 2026. “Around 60% of the work has been completed and the tower is now expected to be ready by the end of June 2026,” an official said.

Former Delhi lieutenant governor V K Saxena had laid the foundation stone for the heritage-style clock tower at the Mandir Marg–Shankar Road junction near Talkatora Stadium on August 11, 2025. It is being developed as a landmark in Lutyens’ Delhi.

An NDMC official said the New Delhi Town Hall near Jantar Mantar, built in 1933 and inaugurated by Viceroy Lord Willingdon, once had a clock tower. Four large bells were imported from Britain and installed by the then Imperial Municipal Committee, the precursor to NDMC. The current NDMC headquarters was constructed in 1984 after demolishing the clock tower.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said delays — largely due to restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) during winter — affected progress. “The construction had come to a complete halt. We also faced delays in foundation laying due to the rocky terrain at the site,” another official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said delays — largely due to restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) during winter — affected progress. “The construction had come to a complete halt. We also faced delays in foundation laying due to the rocky terrain at the site,” another official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The project is being executed at a cost of ₹1.3 crore. According to the design, the structure will feature an octagonal form, a two-metre-diameter clock, clay brick layering and ornamental detailing. The surrounding area will have granite flooring, steel railings and marble elements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project is being executed at a cost of ₹1.3 crore. According to the design, the structure will feature an octagonal form, a two-metre-diameter clock, clay brick layering and ornamental detailing. The surrounding area will have granite flooring, steel railings and marble elements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The elements and patterns in white are to be replaced with stone or brick insets in their natural shade matching with the tower to ensure low maintenance in a public space while maintaining urban and environmental aesthetics,” the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC)-approved plan states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The elements and patterns in white are to be replaced with stone or brick insets in their natural shade matching with the tower to ensure low maintenance in a public space while maintaining urban and environmental aesthetics,” the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC)-approved plan states. {{/usCountry}}

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The façade will include stone engravings, polishing and lighting to highlight architectural details, with the design blending Hindu, Mughal and colonial styles.

HT had reported on April 14 that the civic body was planning the project. Historically, the area had clock towers where timekeepers rang bells every hour before wristwatches became common. These were replaced by modern clocks in the 1960s.

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