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NDMC clock tower near Talkatora Stadium to be ready by June: NDMC

The New Delhi clock tower project near Talkatora Stadium is set for completion by June 2026, facing delays due to winter restrictions and terrain challenges.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:48 am IST
By Paras Singh, New Delhi
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The much-delayed project to develop a clock tower in New Delhi, near Talkatora Stadium, will be completed by June, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials said on Monday.

The 27-metre octagonal tower was initially expected to be ready by January and later by April 2026 (HT)

The 27-metre octagonal tower was initially expected to be ready by January and later by April 2026. “Around 60% of the work has been completed and the tower is now expected to be ready by the end of June 2026,” an official said.

Former Delhi lieutenant governor V K Saxena had laid the foundation stone for the heritage-style clock tower at the Mandir Marg–Shankar Road junction near Talkatora Stadium on August 11, 2025. It is being developed as a landmark in Lutyens’ Delhi.

An NDMC official said the New Delhi Town Hall near Jantar Mantar, built in 1933 and inaugurated by Viceroy Lord Willingdon, once had a clock tower. Four large bells were imported from Britain and installed by the then Imperial Municipal Committee, the precursor to NDMC. The current NDMC headquarters was constructed in 1984 after demolishing the clock tower.

The façade will include stone engravings, polishing and lighting to highlight architectural details, with the design blending Hindu, Mughal and colonial styles.

HT had reported on April 14 that the civic body was planning the project. Historically, the area had clock towers where timekeepers rang bells every hour before wristwatches became common. These were replaced by modern clocks in the 1960s.

 
talkatora stadium ndmc clock tower new delhi
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