New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council has initiated a large-scale infrastructure and beautification driver across central Delhi ahead of India-AI Impact Summit 2026. NDMC gears up for India-AI Impact Summit 2026; central Delhi to get G20-style makeover

The Council's Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal on said the civic body is preparing for the February event on a scale comparable to G20 summit, with various departments working to upgrade major roads, iconic buildings and public spaces.

The horticulture department has already placed 5,000 decorative potted plants at major roundabouts, including Connaught Place, Shanti Path and Khan Market. Plans are also underway to install 15 flower boards and fountains at various locations across the city.

Scheduled from February 16 to 20, the summit is touted to be held at Bharat Mandapam.

In a move to enhance the city's seasonal appeal, Chahal said the tulip festival will be held between February 16 and 20 on the lawns of Shanti Path.

The council is focusing on road safety and maintenances as part of is summit preparations. "Anti-glare boards and road signage will be installed and maintenance of road pavements is being taken care of," Chahal said at a press conference here.

To enhance night-time aesthetics, the NDMC plans to illuminate ten iconic buildings under its jurisdiction, including Palika Kendra, Chandra Lok building, Connaught Place Inner Circle and Central Park, National Charkha Museum, Chanakya Bhawan, NDCC Phase-2, Palika Bazaar and Lok Nayak Bhawan.

"300 decorative lights are being installed along the stretch from Sardar Patel Marg to Central Park," Chahal added.

An intensified sanitation drive is ongoing, with special night and early-morning cleaning operations to maintain spotless public spaces. "24X7 supervision for major VIP routes leading to Bharat Mandapam, including Central Vista will be done by nodal officers," Chahal said, adding that 25-30 porta cabins will also be installed in the area.

According to officials, the council has identified 41 key routes in Lutyens' Delhi where extensive focus will be on maintenance, ensuring dust-free roads, functioning streetlights and clean public toilets. "400 distributions and road light pillars along these avenues will have dedicated summit boards and signages," Chahal said.

To guide motorists and define lanes, urban delineators and solar-raised pavement markers will be installed. A nodal officer has been appointed to oversee this work.

The NDMC will monitor sanitation, traffic coordination, lighting and emergency response in real time from a 24×7 control room, which will act as a single point of coordination for all summit-related issues.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.