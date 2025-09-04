NDMC mulls night food bazar at CP, India Gate

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is weighing a proposal to launch a “night food bazar” at Connaught Place or India Gate, with 50 to 60 food trucks operating daily from 10.30pm to 1am. If approved, the project could give Delhi’s fledgling nightlife a significant boost. Themes and menus could also change during major festivals. (HT Photo)

The plan was discussed at the NDMC meeting on Wednesday and announced by vice chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal at a press conference. Public Works Department minister Parvesh Verma had proposed the idea during the meeting, Chahal said.

Officials added that NDMC will study other night markets such as Indore’s Sarafa Bazaar and Ahmedabad’s Law Garden to shape Delhi’s version.

An NDMC official, asking not to be identified, said the market would feature cultural programmes alongside food from across India, including participation from state bhawans. Themes and menus could also change during major festivals.

“The initiative is still under discussion,” the official said, adding that Connaught Place’s inner circle is the preferred site. A formal outline will be presented at the next council meeting.

The council also approved several civic, cultural, and education projects. To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, a “Seva Festival” will be held from September 17 to October 2.

On pollution control, NDMC plans to install automatic “mist sprays” at 24 high-pollution locations, at a cost of ₹15.29 crore. The year-long project will cover stretches such as Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Shahjahan Road, and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Automatic misting systems currently operate on Lodhi Road and select Dwarka roads maintained by the Delhi Development Authority.

In education, NDMC cleared ₹7.83 crore for 346 smart classrooms for Classes 1 to 5 in its and Navyug schools. It also approved reintroducing public-private partnership (PPP) in sports coaching, discontinued in 2020, and sanctioned ₹11.29 crore for infrastructure upgrades at Navyug School, Pandara Park, including new classrooms and a multipurpose hall.

It also allocated funds for road works. Sixty-seven roads across NDMC areas will be resurfaced for ₹75.14 crore, with an additional ₹10.65 crore earmarked for Connaught Place’s main and radial roads.

Desilting and debris removal on the Kushak and Ring Road drains to improve drainage and flood preparedness will cost ₹13.1 crore. The laying of low tension cables in the Lodhi Colony area to reduce power outages and fluctuations was also approved at a cost of 9.29 crore rupees.

Other projects include a new foot overbridge in front of Gate 5 of the Delhi High Court, and the setting up of multiple art installations across the NDMC area.