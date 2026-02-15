NDMC tightens surveillance ahead of AI Summit in Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is geared up for the AI Impact Summit to be kicked off from Monday. Preparations include over 700 cameras, an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) to monitor the cameras, a grievance redressal hotline, and coordination with traffic police for smooth operations during the event, officials said. A view of the ICCC where officials can monitor all the cameras that have been set up. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Reviewing the preparations on Saturday, NDMC vice chairperson Kuljeet Chahal said, “NDMC is fully prepared to welcome global delegates and will present a safe, smart, and clean Capital city.”

An ICCC has been set up at the Palika Kendra, where NDMC officials have access to 333 NDMC CCTV cameras, 183 Delhi Police cameras and 214 PWD cameras. An official said that the NDMC is coordinating with the Delhi Traffic Police for effective coordination on snarls. A dedicated traffic helpline has also been established. Additionally, all complaints received through the NDMC 311 application, calls, and website will be monitored from the ICCC.

The council is also tracking all its sanitation and service vehicles through GPS services, including 959 RFID-enabled bins, 10 jetting machines, 12 mechanical road sweepers, eight anti-smog guns, and 14 water tankers, with the route, distance, and activity of each vehicle being monitored. “A total of 99 hot spots have been identified at hotels, markets, and high-footfall areas, where garbage is being collected multiple times daily,” Chahal said, adding that 41 critical roads in the area are being monitored 24×7, supported by mechanised sweeping, night-time garbage lifting, active transfer stations, and a zero-accumulation policy.

Further, 20 air quality sensors have been installed across the NDMC area to tackle the air pollution, officials said. To beautify the area, over 15,000 decorative plants, 4,000 hanging baskets, 15 floral boards, and 23 floral fountains are being installed, with a tulip festival underway at Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri. “The 41 major roads in the NDMC area have received new signage, road markings, footpaths, street lighting, and safety devices, while prominent buildings and junctions are being specially illuminated,” said an official.

Multiple branding initiatives have also been carried out, such as fixing boards with information about the summit on streetlights and roundabouts, and floral arrangements displaying the summit’s theme “Welfare for All, Happiness for All”.